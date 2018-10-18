What Do You Get A Nobel Prize Winner? It's Hard To Find A Perfect Gift

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. It's hard to find the perfect gift. Even harder when the giftee is a Nobel Prize winner. I mean, how do you top the most prestigious award in the world, right? The University of Missouri was struggling to figure out how to honor one of its faculty members, George P. Smith, who shared the Nobel in chemistry this year. Other schools designate parking spots, but Smith bikes to school. So yes, to honor their very first Nobel Prize winner, Professor Smith will get his very own spot and a bike rack. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.