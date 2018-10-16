© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Bob Uecker Hopes To See Brewers In Another World Series

Published October 16, 2018 at 5:02 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

The Milwaukee Brewers hold a 2-games-to-1 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in baseball's National League Championship Series. If the Brewers should win this series - and Dodgers fans will insist on the if - if they win, the Brewers would reach the World Series for the first time since 1982. One man is celebrating already.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: What would a World Series mean?

BOB UECKER: Another ring (laughter).

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

That is the voice of Bob Uecker, one of baseball's great voices. And he happens to be a long-suffering Brewers fan. Uecker has been calling games for Milwaukee since 1971. He was a player, too, though. His playing career started there in '62.

INSKEEP: Long ago, Uecker starred in an ad where an usher removes him from his good seat at a ballgame. Must be in the front row, Uecker says, only to be taken back to the cheapest of cheap seats - high up, up, up. That self-deprecating style fit a catcher who had trouble catching. He once explained to Johnny Carson his technique for handling the knuckleball.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JOHNNY CARSON")

UECKER: The easiest way to catch it was to wait until it stopped rolling and just pick it up.

(LAUGHTER)

MARTIN: His likeability earned him a role as a play-by-play announcer in the film "Major League." In his most famous line of the movie, he fibs to the radio audience about a wild pitch that misses the strike zone by about a city block.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "MAJOR LEAGUE")

UECKER: (As Harry Doyle) Just a bit outside.

INSKEEP: This season, though, he's been enjoying real Brewers success.

MARTIN: There's video of him in the locker room after one of the team's biggest wins. The players crowd around him, this man in his 80s, dumping beer on his head.

INSKEEP: Of course.

MARTIN: Here he is reacting to a Fox Sports Wisconsin reporter.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

SOPHIA MINNAERT: Bob, you've seen more Brewers baseball than anyone. What makes this team special?

UECKER: Well, they're all we's. There's no I's in here. And I mean, to be treated like one of them all the time, I think that's special for me.

INSKEEP: Remember - there is no I in Uecker. Bob Uecker's Milwaukee Brewers face off against the Dodgers once again tonight in Los Angeles.

(SOUNDBITE OF TITUS ANDRONICUS SONG, "LONELY BOY") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
