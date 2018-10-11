© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
You May Be Too Old To Trick Or Treat In Chesapeake, Va.

Published October 11, 2018 at 6:53 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Say you're a parent, and you still like dressing up on Halloween. Your kid's dressing up as Luke Skywalker. And so you decide, for fun, you're going to go as Princess Leia. Well, I would just not do that in Chesapeake, Va., a city law there says anyone over age 12 who engages in, quote, "the activity commonly known as trick-or-treat" could face a $100 fine or up to six months in jail. Maybe I'd be OK with this if they let me take my candy with me. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
