Minnesota Man Uses CPR To Revive A Squirrel

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. If you've ever done CPR training, you know that chest-pumping motion is a lot harder than it looks. After a couple minutes, you get really tired. Police in Minnesota recently captured footage of a man doing CPR with a single finger. Nineteen-year-old Chris Felix was trying to revive a squirrel that he thought he'd hit with his car, and it worked. After a couple minutes, the conked-out squirrel came to and dashed off. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.