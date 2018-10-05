© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Residents In Gilbert, Minn., Call Police On Drunk Birds

Published October 5, 2018 at 5:09 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Gilbert, Minn., has a drinking problem. Police say intoxicated residents have been acting confused and flying into windows, a particular risk for birds. Yes, The Washington Post writes that a frost caused berries in Gilbert to ferment earlier than usual, and berry-eating birds have been getting drunk. One person wrote on the police department's Facebook page, there goes the chance of any bird from northern Minnesota ever being on the Supreme Court. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Support quality journalism in mid-Michigan by donating to WKAR today. Your gift keeps trusted news accessible to everyone—make a difference now!
DONATE