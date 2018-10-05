Ellie Kemper's Journey From An Ordinary Midwest Childhood To Hollywood

With David Folkenflik

The irrepressible Ellie Kemper on her journey from a seemingly ordinary Midwestern childhood to starring in the unusual dark comedy, the “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.”

Guest

Ellie Kemper, Emmy-nominated actor. Star of the Netflix original series “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.” Author of “My Squirrel Days.”

From The Reading List

Excerpt from “My Squirrel Days” by Ellie Kemper

Excerpted from MY SQUIRREL DAYS by Ellie Kemper. Copyright © 2018 by Ellie Kemper. Excerpted with permission by Scribner, a Division of Simon & Schuster, Inc.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.