Hole In The Ground In Arkansas Spouts Flames For 40 Minutes

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Apparently, sometimes the Earth just catches fire. In Midway, Ark., authorities are investigating the hole in the ground that spouted flames for 40 minutes. Geologists do not yet know why flames roared 12 feet in the air. They think the hole was dug by an animal. They've ruled out methane or broken utility lines. The investigating judge still does not know. He says he has ruled out Satan. But seriously, how can he know? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.