Man Really Misses Flight

Published September 28, 2018 at 4:58 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with credit for an air traveler's resolve. A man in Dublin, Ireland, was determined not to miss his flight. He remained determined even after the plane rolled away from the gate without him. So he broke through an airport door and began racing across the tarmac after the jet. We will never know exactly how he planned to climb into the plane because airport workers ran after him and tackled him just short of his goal. Darn. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
