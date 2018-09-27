© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Man Tries To Charge Phone In Plane's Cockpit

Published September 27, 2018 at 5:22 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a tale of powerful, conflicting desires. There's the need for airline security and the addiction to a charged phone. Airline authorities in India say a man was looking for an outlet and that's why he tried to open the door of the cockpit as a plane was about to take off. The Guardian reports he was detained by police. India has many first-time flyers, possibly including the man who reportedly tried to open a plane's rear door in flight. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
