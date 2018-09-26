© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
What Will They Be Dunkin' Without Donuts?

Published September 26, 2018 at 5:14 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. For breakfast food lovers, this is an outrage. First, International House of Pancakes temporarily became International House of Burgers. Now, our friends at WGBH bring terrifying news. Dunkin' Donuts is embracing its experiment with dropping the word donuts. They say they're not anti-doughnut, just pro-coffee. So starting in January 2019, the store will just be called Dunkin'. Now, it's time for the hard question - dunkin' what? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
