Canadian Politician Keeps Running For Office Despite Always Losing

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The saying goes it's better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all. The life of John Turmel suggests it's better to have run and lost. He's run for office in Canada 95 times, losing every time. And this year, he's running for mayor of Brantford. The Guardian says he set a record while pushing ideas like calling climate change a hoax. Apparently, Canadians can't imagine electing somebody with notions like that. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.