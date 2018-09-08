Fresh Air Weekend: Women's Rights Activist Khalida Brohi; 'Blaze'; John Kerry

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Her Father Gave Her The Courage To Speak Out Against 'Honor Killings': Khalida Brohi grew up in tribal Pakistan, where her 14-year-old cousin was murdered by an uncle after she refused an arranged marriage. Her new memoir is I Should Have Honor.

The Music Soars As A Singer Burns Out In A Muddled 'Blaze': Critic David Edelstein says Ethan Hawke's new film about country singer-songwriter Blaze Foley is best at its simplest: "When [star Ben] Dickey performs, the movie is great.

John Kerry Reflects On Smear Campaigns And Not Taking Anything For Granted: During the 2004 presidential election, opponents used falsehoods to attack Kerry's military record. He reflects on that campaign — and on the current state of American politics — in a new memoir.

