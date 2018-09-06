© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Historian Yuval Harari's 21 Issues Facing The 21st Century

Published September 6, 2018 at 11:00 AM EDT
"21 Lessons for the 21st Century," by Yuval Noah Harari. (Alex Schroeder/On Point)
With Meghna Chakrabarti

From hacking to terrorism, and our polarized world, it’s going to take a radical rethink of everything to survive this century, says historian and best-selling author Yuval Harari. He’s with us.

Guest

Yuval Noah Harari, lecturer at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, where he specializes in world history. Author of “21 Lessons for the 21st Century,” “Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind” and “Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow.” (@harari_yuval)

From The Reading List

Excerpted from the book 21 LESSONS FOR THE 21ST CENTURY by Yuval Noah Harari. Copyright © 2018 by Yuval Noah Harari. Published by Spiegel & Grau, an imprint of Random House, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

