Dunkin' Donuts Says Wrong Cups Were Used In Massachusetts

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Dunkin' Donuts is part of New England culture. So this has got to hurt. Some New England Patriots fans have been served their Dunkin' iced coffee in Philadelphia Eagles World Champions cups. The Eagles, of course, beat the Patriots in the Super Bowl. Dunkin' says those cups should not have been served in New England. To those Pats fans who had to stare at this reminder that you did not win last year, I just feel so terrible for you.

(SOUNDBITE OF BEVERAGE BEING SIPPED)

