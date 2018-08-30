Aretha Franklin And Detroit: Remembering The 'Queen Of Soul' With Her City

With Meghna Chakrabarti

Detroit remembers the Queen of Soul and her relationship with the Motor City.

Guests

Quinn Klinefelter, reporter and senior news editor for WDET, Detroit Public Radio. (@QKlinefelter)

Ken Coleman, author and historian of African-American history in Detroit. (@HistoryLivesDet)

Rev. JoAnn Watson, friend of Aretha Franklin, former Detroit city council member, associate pastor of West Side Unity Church.

From The Reading List

CNN: “The last time Detroit honored Aretha Franklin” — “Vince Paul had known Aretha Franklin for years when he snagged her to be the headliner for his inaugural Detroit Music Weekend in June 2017.

“But this time around, he told CNN, there was something very different about the legendary singer.

“‘There was a lot of crying, the whole weekend,’ he said. ‘Can you imagine Aretha Franklin crying? There was a lot of crying to the point where I was weirded out.’

“There will be a great deal of tears in Detroit again this week connected to the Queen of Soul as the city — her city — bids her farewell.”

Michigan Radio: “Joy, memories, and music: Detroit remembers Aretha Franklin” — “Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum of African-American History began a two-day memorial and public viewing for Aretha Franklin Tuesday morning, and thousands from around the country are coming to pay last respects to Detroit’s own Queen of Soul.

“The mood of the crowd lined up outside the Wright Museum in the early afternoon was upbeat, even joyous. With Franklin hits like ‘Rock Steady’ providing the background, Yolanda Jack sang along, danced, and swapped memories with friends as she passed out free water.”

The Detroit News: “10 places in Detroit that helped shape Aretha Franklin”

CBS News: “Fans mourn Aretha Franklin in Detroit“

