Police Arrest Alleged Car Thief Covered In White Paint

Published August 29, 2018 at 7:00 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. So a guy stole a pickup truck that was filled with white paint. This is not going to end well. The man drove at high speed into downtown Lancaster, Pa., hit a truck, went airborne, crashed the vehicle on its side. The guy was covered head to toe in white paint. He tried to run, but it is really hard to hide when you are covered in white paint. The man has been arrested after modeling an early Halloween costume - the white surrender flag. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
