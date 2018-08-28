© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Twitter Suspends Additional Accounts For 'Coordinated Manipulation'

By Jasmine Garsd
Published August 28, 2018 at 4:57 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Twitter announced last night that it found more bogus accounts that are linked to Iran. 284 accounts were suspended for engaging in what Twitter called a coordinated manipulation. Another 486 accounts were taken down in the past week for violating Twitter policies. Here's NPR's Jasmine Garsd.

JASMINE GARSD, BYLINE: It's a familiar tactic - fake social media accounts that take up a polarizing issue many Americans genuinely care about and publish false news and inflammatory commentary. One of the suspected accounts said that the FBI was blackmailing President Trump. Another post read, the exact moment America stopped being great, above a picture of President Trump being sworn in. Twitter says many of the accounts were found to have originated in Iran.

Since the 2016 election, social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Google have been under intense scrutiny over various privacy and fake news scandals. This year, executives from all three companies have even testified before Congress. Each of them promised to take steps to stop malicious activity. In July, Twitter suspended several million fake and automated accounts. And in the past week, Facebook and Twitter have each either suspended or banned accounts, many, again, linked to Iran. But some critics say it's small actions to appease the outrage.

In a recent interview with NBC News, Twitter's CEO, Jack Dorsey, promised to keep the effort going.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JACK DORSEY: Well, I think there will always be a threat of people trying to distract and distort the conversation and especially around major events like elections. So we have to take this into consideration ongoing now.

GARSD: Dorsey is scheduled to testify before Congress on September 5 on Twitter's content and moderation policies. Jasmine Garsd, NPR News, New York.

(SOUNDBITE OF NOSAJ THING'S "LIGHT 3") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Jasmine Garsd
Jasmine Garsd is an Argentine-American journalist living in New York. She is currently NPR's Criminal Justice correspondent and the host of The Last Cup. She started her career as the co-host of Alt.Latino, an NPR show about Latin music. Throughout her reporting career she's focused extensively on women's issues and immigrant communities in America. She's currently writing a book of stories about women she's met throughout her travels.
