The Dangers Facing Africa's Wild Lion Population

With Meghna Chakrabarti

Africa’s remaining wild lions could be wiped out by 2050. We’ll look at the reasons for the catastrophic decline and efforts to save them.

Guests

Sara Evans, travel and wildlife journalist. Author of “When the Last Lion Roars: The Rise and Fall of the King of the Beasts.” (@SaraTEvans)

Luke Hunter, chief conservation officer for Panthera, the global wild cat conservation organization. Author of “Wild Cats of the World” and “A Field Guide to Carnivores of the World.” (@DrLukeHunter)

Paula Kahumbu, CEO of the conservation group, WildlifeDirect. She writes the Africa Wild column in The Guardian. (@paulakahumbu)

From The Reading List

Excerpted from WHEN THE LAST LION ROARS: THE RISE AND FALL OF THE KING OF THE BEASTS by Sara Evans. Copyright © Sara Evans 2018. Published by Bloomsbury Wildlife, an imprint of Bloomsbury Publishing. Reprinted with permission.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.