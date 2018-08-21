Holding His Breath, Man Breaks Rubik's Cube Record

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. And I don't know about you, but every time I see someone - usually a kid - ripping through a Rubik's Cube, I'm blown away. But that pales in comparison to what Vako Marchelashvili has done. Last Friday, the 18-year-old from Georgia broke the Guinness World Record by solving six Rubik's Cubes in 1 minute and 44 seconds. And he did it while holding his breath underwater. But how many can he solve doing a headstand in the dark in winter while eating pizza under a full moon? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.