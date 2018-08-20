Pregnant Woman In New Zealand Rides Her Bike To The Hospital

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. They say very mild exercise can help kick labor into gear when a pregnant woman is past her due date. A government minister in New Zealand took that to heart. At 42 weeks pregnant, Julie Anne Genter needed to get to the hospital for an induction. She is the minister for women and works on transportation and health. So she stayed on message and rode her bicycle to get there. But Genter doesn't want too much credit. She later admitted the ride was mostly downhill.