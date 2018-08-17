Flooding Forces Phish To Cancel Curveball Festival

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. For years, the jam band Phish has held a three-day festival called Curveball. This year, 40,000 Phish fans headed to western New York for the event. But flooding in the area contaminated the water, and Curveball was canceled. Disappointed fans tweeted at Elon Musk and President Trump to do something. One guy said it sucked but he would surrender to the flow. It's a Phish lyric and an attitude I think they'd really appreciate. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.