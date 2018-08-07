N.J. Woman Helps Country Music Star Keith Urban Purchase Snacks
DAVID GREENE, HOST:
Good morning. I'm David Greene. Country star Keith Urban was trying to buy food at a gas station, but...
(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WHO WOULDN'T WANNA BE ME")
KEITH URBAN: (Singing) I got no money in my pockets.
GREENE: Why not, Keith?
(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WHO WOULDN'T WANNA BE ME")
URBAN: (Singing) I got a hole in my jeans.
GREENE: Another shopper, Ruth Reed, gave him a few bucks. He thanked her and introduced himself as Keith.
(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WHO WOULDN'T WANNA BE ME")
URBAN: (Singing) My troubles behind me.
GREENE: She said he looked a lot like Keith Urban. He said he was.
(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WHO WOULDN'T WANNA BE ME")
URBAN: (Singing) Who wouldn't want to be me?
