Chicago Officials Ask People To Speak Up After A Dozen Killed In Weekend Shooting

By Cheryl Corley
Published August 6, 2018 at 5:54 PM EDT

In Chicago, one of the bloodiest weekends in recent history has the city's mayor and police superintendent calling for neighbors to speak up. From Friday evening to Sunday night, 33 shooting incidents left 12 people dead and many more injured.

Corrected: August 7, 2018 at 12:00 AM EDT
A previous version of the headline said dozens killed. It should have said a dozen.
Cheryl Corley
Cheryl Corley is a Chicago-based NPR correspondent who works for the National Desk. She primarily covers criminal justice issues as well as breaking news in the Midwest and across the country.
