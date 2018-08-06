© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

2 Missing Nursing Home Residents In Germany Discovered Safe

Published August 6, 2018 at 6:51 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Noel King. The operators of a nursing home in Germany were worried last week when two elderly men appeared to vanish. Police were called, and hours later they found them at the Wacken Open Air music festival, the biggest heavy metal festival in the world. Headliners this year included Danzig, Judas Priest and Arch Enemy. The men were not lost. They were apparently just real metal heads. Police eventually did talk them into accepting a ride home. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Support Local Journalism in Mid-Michigan

WKAR delivers fact-based, independent journalism—free and accessible to all. No paywalls, no corporate influence—just trusted reporting that keeps our community informed. Your support makes this possible. Donate today.
DONATE