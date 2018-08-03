© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Parents Help Their Kids Be Successful At Playing Video Games

Published August 3, 2018 at 6:19 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. We all want to give our kids the tools they need to succeed in life. For some parents, that includes helping them succeed at video games - specifically, the game "Fortnite." Apparently, tutoring for "Fortnite" is a huge thing. Coaches reportedly charge up to $25 an hour. Some parents hope it pays off in the way of a college scholarship for their kid. Others set a low bar, one telling The Wall Street Journal, not dying in the first two minutes of the game would be nice. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Support Local Journalism in Mid-Michigan

WKAR delivers fact-based, independent journalism—free and accessible to all. No paywalls, no corporate influence—just trusted reporting that keeps our community informed. Your support makes this possible. Donate today.
DONATE