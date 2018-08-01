© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Vest Vending Machine Racks Up Sales

Published August 1, 2018 at 5:41 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. If you've been anywhere near Silicon Valley or even seen the TV show, you know there's an unofficial uniform for guys who work in tech - a fleece vest. When the clothing company Uniqlo installed a vending machine that sells vests at the San Francisco airport, there was much mockery. But the unofficial uniform may be more official than we thought. An airport representative says the vending machine takes in, on average, $10,000 a month. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
