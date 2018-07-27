© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Why Now?

By Shankar Vedantam,
Jennifer SchmidtRhaina CohenTara BoyleMaggie PenmanRenee KlahrParth Shah
Published July 27, 2018 at 6:16 PM EDT
In 1989, <em>The Gloucester Daily Times </em>reviewed <em>The Widow's Blind Date</em>, written by Israel Horovitz (center). It's a play that depicts a woman confronting her rapists. Jocelyn Meinhardt (right), who worked on the play at the time, says she was sexually assaulted by Horovitz.
1 of 9  — In 1989, The Gloucester Daily Times reviewed The Widow's Blind Date, written by Israel Horovitz (center). It's a play that depicts a woman confronting her rapists. Jocelyn Meinhardt (right), who worked on the play at the time, says she was sexually assaulted by Horovitz.
In 1989, The Gloucester Daily Times reviewed The Widow's Blind Date, written by Israel Horovitz (center). It's a play that depicts a woman confronting her rapists. Jocelyn Meinhardt (right), who worked on the play at the time, says she was sexually assaulted by Horovitz.
Laura Crook is pictured outside her home in Gloucester, Mass., last fall. She was in her 20s when she performed in Israel Horovitz's 1990 production of <em>Strong-Man's Weak Child</em>. Crook is one of six women who accused Horovitz of sexual misconduct in 1993.
2 of 9  — Laura Crook is pictured outside her home in Gloucester, Mass., last fall. She was in her 20s when she performed in Israel Horovitz's 1990 production of Strong-Man's Weak Child. Crook is one of six women who accused Horovitz of sexual misconduct in 1993.
Laura Crook is pictured outside her home in Gloucester, Mass., last fall. She was in her 20s when she performed in Israel Horovitz's 1990 production of Strong-Man's Weak Child. Crook is one of six women who accused Horovitz of sexual misconduct in 1993.
In the 1990s, Laura Crook performed in the Israel Horovitz plays <em>Strong-Man's Weak Child</em> and <em>North Shore Fish</em>. Crook says Horovitz assaulted her on multiple occasions.
3 of 9  — In the 1990s, Laura Crook performed in the Israel Horovitz plays Strong-Man's Weak Child and North Shore Fish. Crook says Horovitz assaulted her on multiple occasions.
In the 1990s, Laura Crook performed in the Israel Horovitz plays Strong-Man's Weak Child and North Shore Fish. Crook says Horovitz assaulted her on multiple occasions.
Poster for Israel Horovitz's production of <em>North Shore Fish</em>, whose cast included actor Laura Crook. Crook was one of the women who anonymously accused Horovitz of sexual misconduct in 1993.
4 of 9  — Poster for Israel Horovitz's production of North Shore Fish, whose cast included actor Laura Crook. Crook was one of the women who anonymously accused Horovitz of sexual misconduct in 1993.
Poster for Israel Horovitz's production of North Shore Fish, whose cast included actor Laura Crook. Crook was one of the women who anonymously accused Horovitz of sexual misconduct in 1993.
Jana Mestecky was an assistant and later stage manager for Israel Horovitz in the 1990s. Mestecky says during that time, Horovitz kissed and groped her against her will.
5 of 9  — Jana Mestecky was an assistant and later stage manager for Israel Horovitz in the 1990s. Mestecky says during that time, Horovitz kissed and groped her against her will.
Jana Mestecky was an assistant and later stage manager for Israel Horovitz in the 1990s. Mestecky says during that time, Horovitz kissed and groped her against her will.
Jana Mestecky (left) poses for a cast photo during production of the play <em>Des rats et des hommes</em>, directed by Israel Horovitz (front, third from left). The photo appeared in the French magazine, <em>L'Avant-Scène,</em> in 1994.<em></em>
6 of 9  — Jana Mestecky (left) poses for a cast photo during production of the play Des rats et des hommes, directed by Israel Horovitz (front, third from left). The photo appeared in the French magazine, L'Avant-Scène, in 1994.
Jana Mestecky (left) poses for a cast photo during production of the play Des rats et des hommes, directed by Israel Horovitz (front, third from left). The photo appeared in the French magazine, L'Avant-Scène, in 1994.
Maia Ermansons met Israel Horovitz (pictured) when she was 11, and thought of him as a mentor and grandfatherly figure. In 2016 — a decade after this picture was taken — she called him out in a Facebook post and accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was 21. During the encounter, she says Horovitz told her, "Maia, no great woman ever became great by being a good girl."
7 of 9  — Maia Ermansons met Israel Horovitz (pictured) when she was 11, and thought of him as a mentor and grandfatherly figure. In 2016 — a decade after this picture was taken — she called him out in a Facebook post and accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was 21. During the encounter, she says Horovitz told her, "Maia, no great woman ever became great by being a good girl."
Maia Ermansons met Israel Horovitz (pictured) when she was 11, and thought of him as a mentor and grandfatherly figure. In 2016 — a decade after this picture was taken — she called him out in a Facebook post and accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was 21. During the encounter, she says Horovitz told her, "Maia, no great woman ever became great by being a good girl."
Maia Ermansons accused Israel Horovitz of sexually assaulting her in a Facebook post in 2016.
8 of 9  — Maia Ermansons accused Israel Horovitz of sexually assaulting her in a Facebook post in 2016.
Maia Ermansons accused Israel Horovitz of sexually assaulting her in a Facebook post in 2016.
We reached out to Israel Horovitz via email, phone, and mailed letters. Over email, he declined an interview, but said he finds sexual violence against women to be "abhorrent and intolerable."
9 of 9  — We reached out to Israel Horovitz via email, phone, and mailed letters. Over email, he declined an interview, but said he finds sexual violence against women to be "abhorrent and intolerable."
We reached out to Israel Horovitz via email, phone, and mailed letters. Over email, he declined an interview, but said he finds sexual violence against women to be "abhorrent and intolerable."

Nearly a quarter century ago, a group of women accused a prominent playwright of sexual misconduct. A Boston newspaper published allegations of sexual harassment, unwanted touching and forced kissing. For the most part, the complaints went nowhere.

In 2017, more women came forward with accusations. This time, people listened.

On this episode of Hidden Brain, we explore the story through the lens of social science and ask, "Why Now?"

What has changed in our minds and in our culture so that allegations of sexual harassment and assault are being taken so much more seriously than they were in prior decades?

A note for listeners: This story includes descriptions of sexual harassment and assault. It may not be suitable for all listeners.

Further reading:

Private Truths, Public Lies by Timur Kuran

"Norm Perception as a Vehicle for Social Change" by Margaret E. Tankard and Betsy Levy Paluck

"Has Trump's Presidency Triggered the Movement Against Sexual Harassment?" by Ashwini Tambe

Hidden Brain is hosted by Shankar Vedantam and produced by Jennifer Schmidt, Rhaina Cohen, Parth Shah, Laura Kwerel, and Adhiti Bandlamudi. Our supervising producer is Tara Boyle. You can also follow us on Twitter @hiddenbrain, and listen for Hidden Brain stories each week on your local public radio station.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Shankar Vedantam
Shankar Vedantam is the host and creator of Hidden Brain. The Hidden Brain podcast receives more than three million downloads per week. The Hidden Brain radio show is distributed by NPR and featured on nearly 400 public radio stations around the United States.
See stories by Shankar Vedantam
Jennifer Schmidt
Jennifer Schmidt is a senior producer for Hidden Brain. She is responsible for crafting the complex stories that are told on the show. She researches, writes, gathers field tape, and develops story structures. Some highlights of her work on Hidden Brain include episodes about the causes of the #MeToo movement, how diversity drives creativity, and the complex psychology of addiction.
See stories by Jennifer Schmidt
Rhaina Cohen
Rhaina Cohen is a producer and editor for NPR's Enterprise Storytelling unit, working across Embedded, Invisibilia, and Rough Translation.
See stories by Rhaina Cohen
Tara Boyle
Tara Boyle is the supervising producer of NPR's Hidden Brain. In this role, Boyle oversees the production of both the Hidden Brain radio show and podcast, providing editorial guidance and support to host Shankar Vedantam and the shows' producers. Boyle also coordinates Shankar's Hidden Brain segments on Morning Edition and other NPR shows, and oversees collaborations with partners both internal and external to NPR. Previously, Boyle spent a decade at WAMU, the NPR station in Washington, D.C. She has reported for The Boston Globe, and began her career in public radio at WBUR in Boston.
See stories by Tara Boyle
Maggie Penman
See stories by Maggie Penman
Renee Klahr
See stories by Renee Klahr
Parth Shah
Parth Shah is a producer and reporter in the Programming department at NPR. He came to NPR in 2016 as a Kroc Fellow.
See stories by Parth Shah
Support Local Journalism in Mid-Michigan

WKAR delivers fact-based, independent journalism—free and accessible to all. No paywalls, no corporate influence—just trusted reporting that keeps our community informed. Your support makes this possible. Donate today.
DONATE