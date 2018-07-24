© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Naked Man Finds Planet Fitness' Judgment-Free Zone Only Goes So Far

Published July 24, 2018 at 7:01 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. So it's summer, and people are going to the gym to get in shape, including a Massachusetts man who showed up to a Planet Fitness gym and then got naked. Local news reports the police were called. When they got there, he was on his knees in what the cops call a yoga-type position. The man told police he thought Planet Fitness was a judgment-free zone. I mean, that is their slogan. Police arrested him anyway and charged him with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Support quality journalism in mid-Michigan by donating to WKAR today. Your gift keeps trusted news accessible to everyone—make a difference now!
DONATE