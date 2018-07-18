© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Archaeologists Find 14,500-Year-Old Bread

Published July 18, 2018 at 5:09 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Archaeologists in Jordan's Black Desert have made an amazing discovery - a stone fireplace, and in it, the burnt remains of bread baked over 14,000 years ago. It proves people were making bread far earlier than originally known, years before plant cultivation. It looks like pita and was made of wild cereals like barley and oats. Archaeologists reproduced the recipe. They say it's gritty and salty and a little sweet. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Support quality journalism in mid-Michigan by donating to WKAR today. Your gift keeps trusted news accessible to everyone—make a difference now!
DONATE