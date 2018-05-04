© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Missing Hiker May Be Billed For Rescue Operation In New Hampshire

Published May 4, 2018 at 6:22 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Pro tip - if the text is important, make sure it goes through. Poor Christophe Chamley. He was hiking in the mountains of New Hampshire, and instead of returning home he checked into a luxury hotel to rest. He messaged his wife that he was fine, but it didn't go through and she called 911. Rescuers on a National Guard helicopter were dispatched, and officials say Mr. Chamley may have to pay the cost of all that. That is allowed under New Hampshire law if a rescuee behaves recklessly. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Support quality journalism in mid-Michigan by donating to WKAR today. Your gift keeps trusted news accessible to everyone—make a difference now!
DONATE