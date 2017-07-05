© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Defending Champ Joey Chestnut Breaks Hot Dog Eating Record

Published July 5, 2017 at 7:11 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. It happens every Fourth of July, the famous hot-dog eating contest on Coney Island. This year, Joey Chestnut broke his own record, eating 72 hotdogs in 10 minutes. Impressive, but then consider Molly Schuyler in Washington, D.C., who won a similar iron gut contest by stuffing 21 full-size hamburgers into her mouth in 10 minutes. Turns out, she's one of the best competitive eaters in the world. So like any athlete, she reached for a recovery drink after the race - a double chocolate milkshake. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
