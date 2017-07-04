© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Trump Responds To North Korea Missile Test

Published July 4, 2017 at 4:33 PM EDT

The latest missile test by North Korea is another challenge for the Trump administration. The president responded to the launch on Twitter. North Korea expert Laura Rosenberger says U.S. intentions aren't clear to either adversaries or allies.

Rosenberger, who served in the State Department under Bush and the National Security Council under Obama, talks to NPR's Kelly McEvers about the test and the president's reaction.

