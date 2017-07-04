© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Makers Of Self-Driving Cars Need Programs To Dodge Animals

Published July 4, 2017 at 6:40 AM EDT

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Mary Louise Kelly with news of a setback for the makers of self-driving cars. A challenge has been programming them to dodge animals. In Sweden, Volvo researchers have figured out how to break for big, slow animals, like moose and reindeer. But Australia brings the conundrum of the kangaroo, which jump instead of walking or loping, making their movements tough to predict. Volvo hopes to solve the conundrum by 2020. Here's hopping. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
