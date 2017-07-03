© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Would-Be Robber Has Second Thoughts, Apologizes To Clerk

Published July 3, 2017 at 7:10 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. It's never too late to apologize. Or at least it wasn't in the case of a man in Little River, S.C. The Sun News reports he walked into a Circle K convenience store, showed a knife and demanded money. The clerk refused. And that's when the man realized the robbery wasn't working. He could've used the knife but apparently knew his limits. He actually apologized - sorry, sorry - put the knife in his pocket and left. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
