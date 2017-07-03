© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Low Tire Pressure Leads To A Lucky Lottery Win

Published July 3, 2017 at 6:58 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A New York man noticed that the air in his tires was pretty low. So he stopped at a Stewart's Shops convenience store to fill them up. He ended up going inside and buying a lottery ticket. And wouldn't know it? That guy, 19-year-old Anthony Iavarone, won a million bucks with that $10 scratch-off card. Iavarone says, at first, he didn't believe he was the winner. So he had his dad double check. Yep, it was true. Luck be a lady but also a deflated car tire. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
