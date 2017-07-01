Your Road Trip Play List, Compliments Weekend All Things Considered

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ON THE ROAD AGAIN")

WILLIE NELSON: (Singing) On the road again.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Finally today, as we all know, it is the Fourth of July weekend. And if you've already hit the road, well, you might be there for a while. According to AAA, a record-breaking 44.2 million people are expected to join you out there on the highways this weekend. We can't do anything about the traffic, but we do want to make it more fun. So we want to know, what are your favorite road trip-themed songs? You can tweet us at @npratc to share what you're listening to, and we will play some of those selections on tomorrow's program. In the meantime, to get the wheels rolling so to speak, here are some suggestions from the Weekend ALL THINGS CONSIDERED staff.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BORN TO BE WILD")

STEPPENWOLF: (Singing) Get your motor running. Head out on the highway.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "HIGHWAY TO HELL")

ACDC: (Singing) I'm on the highway to hell, on the highway to hell.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LIFE IS A HIGHWAY")

RASCAL FLATTS: (Singing) Life is a highway. I want to ride it all night long.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "TRUCKIN")

GRATEFUL DEAD: Keep trucking like the do-dah (ph) man, together more or less in line. Just keep trucking.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SHUT UP AND DRIVE")

RIHANNA: (Singing) Shut up and drive. Shut up and drive.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "HIGHWAY CHILE")

JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE: (Singing) Highway chile.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LITTLE RED CORVETTE")

PRINCE: (Singing) Little red Corvette. Baby, youre much too fast.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "AMERICA")

SIMON AND GARFUNKEL: (Singing) Counting the cars on the New Jersey Turnpike. They've all come to look for America, all come to look for America, all come to look for America.

MARTIN: You can find more of our picks on Twitter. We're making a Spotify playlist for you. And while you're there, send us some of your favorite tunes too at @npratc. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.