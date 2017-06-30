Hannibal Buress Pays Look-Alike To Go To Movie Premiere In His Place

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. This next story - David, I just can't do this.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Fine. Thanks anyway, Steve.

INSKEEP: I tried.

GREENE: Seemed like having you stand in for me would be cool. I mean, that's what the comedian Hannibal Buress did the other night. He's in the new "Spider-Man" movie. He was supposed to go to the premiere - didn't want to, paid a look-alike 500 bucks. They even interviewed his look-alike on the red carpet (laughter).

INSKEEP: David, you didn't mention the 500 bucks. If you'd offered that, I might have gone through with this. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.