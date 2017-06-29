Retired Steel Welder Will Be Buried In His Harley-Davidson Sidecar

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

One Pennsylvania man is getting his last wish. Before he died over the weekend, 89-year-old Arthur Werner Sr. asked to be buried in the sidecar of his Harley Davidson motorcycle. Werner spent his life working as a steel welder, and he had saved up for years to buy his 1990 Heritage Softail. The funeral home making the arrangements says his sidecar doesn't even have to be modified to serve as Werner's final resting place. He'll be buried in it today. His daughter-in-law said Werner lived for that bike.