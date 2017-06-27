© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

TSA Agents In Boston Screen Lobster And Allow It To Fly

Published June 27, 2017 at 6:24 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. TSA agents screening checked luggage in Boston the other day came across a surprise - a lobster, a live one, weighing 20 pounds. Do you want to know what the TSA agent did? Pose for a photo with the lobster and put it on Twitter. It turns out, live lobsters are allowed as long as they're in clear, spill-proof containers. This one was in a cooler and caused no trouble, TSA said. As my colleague Amy Held wrote yesterday, who knew TSA had a specific lobster clause? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Help WKAR continue delivering essential reporting and programming to mid-Michigan by making your Giving Tuesday gift. We're aiming for 300 donations by December 3rd, and each early gift will strengthen your community resource and support the programs you love. Support your community public media station today.
DONATE