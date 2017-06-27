Editorials In The Age Of Trump

Editorial page editors from across the country are taking tough stands on President Trump and his policies. They join us to defend their judgments.

Newspapers – the trusty old workhorse of American news – have made a sharp readership comeback since the election of Donald Trump. The president called news media the “enemy of the people,” but many thousands more people are reading papers since he took office. Partly for good, clear news without pop-up ads. Partly for the editorials – the newspapers’ judgments. And wow, some of those judgments are tough. This hour On Point: Newspaper editorial page editors on President Donald Trump. — Tom Ashbrook

Guests

Nicholas Goldberg, editorial page editor of the Los Angeles Times. (@nick_goldberg)

Nancy Ancrum, editorial page editor of the Miami Herald. (@NancyAncrum)

Timothy Carney, commentary editor at the Washington Examiner. (@TPCarney)

From Tom’s Reading List

Los Angeles Times: Our Dishonest President — “Still, nothing prepared us for the magnitude of this train wreck. Like millions of other Americans, we clung to a slim hope that the new president would turn out to be all noise and bluster, or that the people around him in the White House would act as a check on his worst instincts, or that he would be sobered and transformed by the awesome responsibilities of office. Instead, seventy-some days in — and with about 1,400 to go before his term is completed — it is increasingly clear that those hopes were misplaced.”

Miami Herald: In going after Comey, Sessions and now Mueller, Trump looks like he has something to hide — “The president should take his job, and his vaunted position, as seriously as those who are charged with making sure that the foundation of this democracy is not further eroded. We are not teetering on the brink of a constitutional crisis quite yet. But those clouds are drifting closer than they have in decades.”

Washington Examiner: @realDonaldTrump, delete your account — “Many of us have, on one or more occasions, harmed ourselves with a tweet. But most of us are not the president. President Trump too often uses Twitter to stream his thoughts directly to the world. Some of his supporters revel in the howls these tweets produce from news media and other critics. This trollish appreciation misses the main consequence, that Trump imperils his own agenda, much of which we agree with, when he tweets from the hip.”

