Off-Duty Cop Dressed As Batman Arrests Shoplifter

Published June 22, 2017 at 6:29 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. In Gotham City, two words are a criminal's nightmare.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "THE LEGO MOVIE")

WILL ARNETT: (As Batman) I'm Batman.

GREENE: But in Fort Worth, Texas - I'm not kidding here - a guy trying to shoplift DVDs was apprehended by Batman - well actually, off-duty cop Damon Cole, who does community events dressed as superheroes. This must have been especially weird for the suspect because, as Officer Cole told Fox 4, he's apparently a fan.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DAMON COLE: One of the movies he was attempting to steal was "Lego Batman". You cannot steal my movie. Come on.

GREENE: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
