Ohio Couple More Generous Than Intended

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. An Ohio couple was more generous than intended at Goodwill. They gave away a box of clothes. In that box, Goodwill workers found a duffel bag, and in the bag was money. Workers first thought it must be play money, but it was real. One hundred thousand dollars tossed in, apparently by mistake. Goodwill tracked down and returned it to the donors, who were not aware until contacted that they had given away their down payment on a house.