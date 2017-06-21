© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ohio Couple More Generous Than Intended

Published June 21, 2017 at 5:26 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. An Ohio couple was more generous than intended at Goodwill. They gave away a box of clothes. In that box, Goodwill workers found a duffel bag, and in the bag was money. Workers first thought it must be play money, but it was real. One hundred thousand dollars tossed in, apparently by mistake. Goodwill tracked down and returned it to the donors, who were not aware until contacted that they had given away their down payment on a house. You're listening to MORNING EDITION Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Help WKAR continue delivering essential reporting and programming to mid-Michigan by making your Giving Tuesday gift. We're aiming for 300 donations by December 3rd, and each early gift will strengthen your community resource and support the programs you love. Support your community public media station today.
DONATE