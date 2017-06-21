© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Costa Rican Wasps Beware

Published June 21, 2017 at 5:30 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. If you're a head of state, your best-laid plans can be appended by circumstances. Events can force you to change course. And your country may need you to stay calm in the face of adversity. So have to hand it to Costa Rican President Luis Guillermo Solis. He was speaking on TV when an enemy attacked.

A wasp came right at his face. He calmly swallowed it.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

LUIS GUILLERMO SOLIS: (Speaking Spanish).

GREENE: "I ate it," he said, smiling and taking a sip of water. Then he added, pure protein. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Help WKAR continue delivering essential reporting and programming to mid-Michigan by making your Giving Tuesday gift. We're aiming for 300 donations by December 3rd, and each early gift will strengthen your community resource and support the programs you love. Support your community public media station today.
DONATE