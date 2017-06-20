© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Groom Gets Arrested For Assault At Wedding Reception

Published June 20, 2017 at 6:52 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Some people smash a glass at their wedding. The bride may throw a bouquet. A groom in Rhode Island performed a different ritual - getting arrested for assault. Police say at the reception, he argued with relatives. Just then, a restaurant staffer told him to stop drinking alcohol from outside. He chased the staffer through the restaurant while shouting threats, according to police. He later pleaded no contest to the charges, leaving just one thing to say - mazel tov. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
