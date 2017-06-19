Survey Asked: Where Does Chocolate Milk Come From?

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. I think we can all agree American schools can always do better in preparing our youth for the future. Case in point, a recent survey by The Innovation Center of U.S. Dairy says 7 percent of American adults believe chocolate milk comes from brown cows - for real. That's about 16.4 million Americans - grown ups who don't understand the origin of this treat. The study is meant to demonstrate how disconnected we are from our food - point taken.

