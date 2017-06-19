© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Slot Machine Winner Sues Over Machine Malfunction

Published June 19, 2017 at 6:46 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. Forty-three million dollars - that is how much Katrina Bookman won on a slot machine at Resorts Casino in New York City. Oh, actually, no. Sorry, Katrina, ignore what the machine says. You didn't win - sorry, machine malfunction. That's what the casino told her last year. The State Gaming Commission did back up the casino. But now Katrina is suing, in part because all the casino offered after the glitch was the $2.25 cents left in the machine and a steak dinner. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
