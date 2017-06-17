DA Will Seek Retrial In Cosby Case

MELISSA BLOCK, HOST:

And as we've been reporting today, the jury in the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial said it was hopelessly deadlocked. The judge declared a mistrial. Prosecutors say they will retry the case. The accuser, Andrea Constand, testified that Cosby drugged and assaulted her in his home in 2004. At the time of the alleged attack, she was an employee of Temple University's women's basketball team. Bill Cosby's lawyers pointed to inconsistencies in Constand's account. She is one of some 60 women who have accused Cosby of sexual assault going back decades. Cosby will remain free on $1 million bail. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

