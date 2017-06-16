© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
This Prank Gives Someone Too Much Power

Published June 16, 2017 at 5:05 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. And honestly, I don't know whether to love or hate this guy. He goes by Just Basic Dave on Twitter. And he's been posting photos of really frustrated travelers in airports. They're carrying around a charger for their smartphone looking around for an outlet. They spot one on the wall at a gate, they run for it, they go to plug in and find it's just a sticker that looks like an outlet, a sticker Dave put there.

Kind of funny but, really, the prank gives Dave way too much power. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
