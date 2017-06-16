Scalise Is The 17th Member of Congress Shot While In Office

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., remains hospitalized after multiple surgeries in the wake of Wednesday's shooting in Alexandria, Va., during a morning baseball practice for Republican members of Congress.

Scalise joins a long list of members of Congress shot while in office:

J. Scott Applewhite / AP / AP Former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, who survived a gunshot to the head in 2011 during a mass shooting in Tucson, Ariz., sits with her husband two years later at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington to discuss legislation to curb gun violence.

Rep. Gabrielle Giffords - Jan. 8, 2011

Giffords, D-Ariz., was shot and critically wounded while meeting with her constituents in a supermarket parking lot in Tucson, Ariz., by 22-year-old Pima Community College student Jared Loughner. Loughner killed six people and wounded 12.

Giffords and her husband, former astronaut Mark Kelly, created the Americans for Responsible Solutions PAC, "to encourage elected officials to stand up for solutions to prevent gun violence and protect responsible gun ownership."

In response to the shooting of Scalise and four others Wednesday, Giffords wrote a piece published in The Washington Post, and tweeted: "May we all come together with prayers for the survivors, love for their friends and family, and the courage to make this country its best."

Rep. Leo Ryan - Nov. 18, 1978

Ryan, D-Calif., was shot and killed while boarding an airplane leaving Jonestown, Guyana, by members of The Peoples Temple, a religious cult. Four other people were killed and one, 28-year-old Ryan aide Jackie Speier, was shot five times and critically wounded. Speier has served as a Democratic member of the House of Representatives since 2013, and advocates for stricter gun laws.

Sen. John Stennis - Jan. 29, 1973

Stennis, D-Miss., was shot and critically wounded outside his home in Washington, D.C., during a botched robbery.

Dick Strobel / AP / AP Sen. Robert F. Kennedy speaks at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles on June 5, 1968. A moment later he turned into a hotel kitchen corridor and was fatally wounded.

Sen. Robert Kennedy - June 6, 1968

Kennedy, D-N.Y., was shot in Los Angeles on the night of the California Democratic primary, after claiming victory in an address to supporters. He died the next day. The assassin, Sirhan Sirhan, remains in prison.

Before his election to the Senate, Kennedy was the 64th U.S. attorney general, serving under his older brother, President John Kennedy, and President Lyndon Johnson.

Kennedy is buried in Arlington National Cemetery near his brother. Following his assassination, the rest of the 1968 presidential candidates were put under protection by the Secret Service after Congress changed the agency's mandate to include their protection.

Reps. Clifford Davis, Alvin Morel Bentley, Benton Franklin Jensen, George Hyde Fallon and Kenneth Allison Roberts - March 1, 1954

Michigan Rep. Bentley, Iowa Rep. Jensen — both Republicans — and Tennessee Rep. Davis, Maryland Rep. Fallon and Alabama Rep. Roberts — all Democrats — were shot on the House floor when three Puerto Rican nationalists opened fire from the visitors' gallery. All five members recovered from their injuries.

/ Library of Congress / Library of Congress Sen. Huey Long was shot and killed in September of 1935.

Sen. Huey Pierce Long Jr. - Sept. 10, 1935

Long, D-La., was shot in the State Capitol in Baton Rouge and died two days later. Long had previously served as Louisiana's governor and had announced plans to run for president.

Long was shot by Carl Weiss, the son-in-law of one of his political rivals. Long's last words were said to be, "God, don't let me die. I have so much to do."

Rep. John Pinckney - April 24, 1905

Pinckney, D-Texas, was shot and killed in his home district when addressing constituents who were arguing for and against prohibition.

Rep. Thomas Haughey - Aug. 5, 1869

Haughey, R-Ala., who had opposed Southern secession, was shot while campaigning for re-election and died five days later.

Rep. James Hinds - Oct. 22, 1868

Hinds, R-Ark., a supporter of Reconstruction, was shot to death by a member of the Ku Klux Klan.

Sen. David Broderick - Sept. 16, 1859

Broderick, D-Calif., was shot and killed in a duel with California Chief Justice David Terry. Terry had accused the anti-slavery Broderick of no longer being a true Democrat.

Rep. Jonathan Cilley — Feb. 24, 1838

Cilley, D-Maine, was shot and killed in a duel with his colleague, Rep. William Graves, Whig-Ky. Graves had challenged Cilley in a matter of personal honor. The duel resulted in Congress passing an act prohibiting the giving or accepting of challenges within the District of Columbia.

Rep. Spencer Pettis — Aug. 28, 1831

Pettis, D-Mo., was shot in a duel by Thomas Biddle and died the next day. Biddle was also fatally wounded. The two were in a dispute over policies regarding the United States Bank.

Source: Biographical Directory of the United States Congress

NPR's Barbara Sprunt contributed to this report. Christianna Silva is an NPR Digital News intern.

