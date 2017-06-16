© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Court Says Judge's Twitter Handle Is OK

Published June 16, 2017 at 5:05 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a milestone for the legal profession. The Mississippi Supreme Court ruled on the case of a judge, Gay Polk-Payton. A complaint was filed against her, saying she demeaned the legal profession because on social media she was using the name Judge Cutie, but the Supreme Court is OK with the 21st century. It says Judge Cutie's Twitter handle is fine, so she remains on the bench - though, sadly, has not sent a tweet since 2016. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
